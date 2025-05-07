WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - At its Annual General Meeting held on May 7, 2025, in Düsseldorf, Vossloh AG (VOSSF) announced that shareholders overwhelmingly approved all proposed resolutions.This includes an increase in the dividend to €1.10 per share, up from €1.05 the previous year, resulting in a total payout of €23.1 million.With 68.72% of share capital represented, the meeting also confirmed the appointment of Frank Markus Weber, CFO of Knorr-Bremse AG, to the Supervisory Board. He succeeds Ulrich M. Harnacke, who had served since 2015.CEO Oliver Schuster and CFO Dr. Thomas Triska reported strong financial results for 2024, with turnover at €1.21 billion and EBIT surpassing €100 million for the first time in over a decade. Order intake hit a record €1.36 billion, with the order backlog reaching €926 million by Q1 2025-an all-time high.Schuster noted Vossloh is well-positioned to support rail infrastructure upgrades in Germany, particularly with the government's planned €500 billion special fund, which could significantly benefit the sector.VOSSF is currently trading flat at $73.93 on the OTC Markets OTCPK.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX