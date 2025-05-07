BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.The franc rose to a 2-day high of 174.99 against the yen.The franc edged up to 1.0938 against the pound and 0.9301 against the euro, from an early low of 1.1040 and a 6-day low of 0.9388, respectively.The franc advanced to a 2-week high of 0.8194 against the greenback, from an early 2-day low of 0.8272.The currency may find resistance around 176.00 against the yen, 1.06 against the pound, 0.92 against the euro and 0.79 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX