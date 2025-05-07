WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study shows that using a gas stove at home could release harmful chemicals at levels that may cause cancer. The main concern is benzene, a chemical that comes from burning natural gas or propane and is already known to raise the risk of cancer.Researchers from Stanford University checked benzene levels from gas stoves in 87 homes. They also studied how the gas spreads in the air and used computer models to predict its movement.The study, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, found that in homes with stoves that release a lot of benzene and have poor ventilation, the risk of cancer goes up, especially for children. In these homes, the lifetime cancer risk for kids was nearly twice as high as for adults.'Natural gas and propane stoves emit benzene, a known carcinogen through combustion,' the authors explained.The study also found that the risk is higher in smaller homes and apartments, where benzene can easily spread to bedrooms, increasing exposure as people spend a lot of time there.Fortunately, the researchers found that the risk can be cut down by simply improving ventilation like opening a window, and by using gas stoves less often.'The study underscores the importance of addressing combustion-related indoor air pollutants to protect public health, particularly in households with limited ventilation,' the researchers concluded.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX