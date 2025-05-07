WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $68.7 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $183.3 million, or $1.14 per share, last year.Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $196.8 million or $1.24 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 8.9% to $0.953 billion from $1.046 billion last year.Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $68.7 Mln. vs. $183.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue: $0.953 Bln vs. $1.046 Bln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $920 - $960 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX