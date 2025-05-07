WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. (AXON) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $87.98 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $133.35 million, or $1.73 per share, last year.Excluding items, AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. reported adjusted earnings of $114.94 million or $1.41 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 31.3% to $603.63 million from $459.87 million last year.AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $87.98 Mln. vs. $133.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.08 vs. $1.73 last year. -Revenue: $603.63 Mln vs. $459.87 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX