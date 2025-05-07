BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - North Macedonia's consumer price inflation eased for the second month in a row in April to its lowest level in seven months, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.The consumer price index rose 2.6 percent year-on-year following a 2.7 percent increase in March. Inflation had peaked at 5.0 percent in February.The latest inflation rate was the lowest since September last year, when it was at the same level.Transport costs declined for a second straight month. Communication costs edged up 0.1 percent following a nearly 2.0 percent gain in the previous month. Food inflation slowed to 1.5 percent from around 2.0 percent in March.The CPI rose 0.6 percent month-on-month in April, following a 1.3 percent decline in the previous month. The increase was the fastest in five months.Among the main components, transport logged a monthly increase of 5.1 percent in costs, clothing and footwear prices rose 1.5 percent and those in the recreation and culture group were higher by 1.4 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX