Amdocs Management Limited: Japan's NTT InfraNet Successfully Deploys Advanced, Cloud-Native Platform, and Migrates Workloads with Amdocs

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the successful deployment of an advanced, cloud- native platform, and migration of their internal IT system workloads for NTT Infrastructure Network Corporation (NTT InfraNet), a Japanese information and communication infrastructure specialist in the NTT Group. The deployment marks a significant milestone in NTT InfraNet's digital transformation journey, migrating their internal IT systems to the cloud and modernizing their IT operations landscape.

The new cloud platform provides NTT InfraNet with a robust, scalable, and automated foundation that streamlines core IT operations and enables the rapid rollout of innovative services across the enterprise. The platform reduces upfront investments in physical infrastructure as well as recurring operational costs, while enhancing agility, efficiency and responsiveness. The platform also strengthens NTT InfraNet visibility into workloads, accelerates issue resolution, and introduces advanced security measures-positioning NTT InfraNet to better support not only their own need but also external customers.

"Our collaboration with Amdocs has been instrumental in getting us closer to our goal of building a modern foundation to unlock new business opportunities," said Takashi Kato, Member of the Board at NTT InfraNet. "The new cloud platform empowers us to respond faster to business needs, scale innovation across our divisions, and drive enhanced value for our employees. It also opens the opportunity to host workloads from other divisions and potentially external clients."

"Amdocs is proud of our continued work with NTT InfraNet, supporting their journey toward automated operations on modern, cloud-based platforms," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "This secure and scalable cloud infrastructure equips NTT InfraNet to operate more efficiently, respond more quickly to business and customer needs, and innovate in the creation and delivery of services."

