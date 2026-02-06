

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NTT DATA Group Corporation (NT5.F, 9613.T), a Japanese information technology company, on Friday reported a rise in net profit for the nine-month period, helped by a rise in sales and a gain on the transfer of data centers.



For the nine-month period to December 31, 2025, the company posted a net profit of JPY 151.8 billion, higher than JPY 96.5 billion in the same period last year. Operating profit moved up to JPY 384.2 billion from JPY 236 billion a year ago.



The Group reported sales of JPY 3.643 trillion, up from JPY 3.407 trillion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised down guidance to reflect lesser than expected DC transfer gain. The DC transfer gain amounted to JPY 129.5 billion, which is JPY 26 billion lower than the company's projection of JPY 155.4 billion.



For fiscal 2025, the company now anticipates a net income of JPY 260 billion against the prior outlook of JPY 266 billion. Operating profit is now projected to be JPY 496 billion, less than the earlier guidance of JPY 522 billion.



The IT company now expects annual sales of JPY 4.910 trillion, compared with the previous outlook of JPY 4.936 trillion.



For fiscal 2024, the Group had reported a net profit of JPY 139.3 billion, with an operating profit of JPY 323.9 billion, on sales of JPY 4.638 trillion.



