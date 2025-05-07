WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $722.33 million, or $5.31 per share. This compares with $690.74 million, or $4.86 per share, last year.Excluding items, H&R Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $731.28 million or $5.38 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $2.277 billion from $2.184 billion last year.H&R Block Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $722.33 Mln. vs. $690.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.31 vs. $4.86 last year. -Revenue: $2.277 Bln vs. $2.184 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 to $5.35 Full year revenue guidance: $3.69 to $3.75 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX