Amdocs Management Limited: T-Mobile Czech Republic Completes Billing & Charging System Upgrade with Amdocs

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services for communications and media companies, announced today the successful completion of a major billing and charging system upgrade for T-Mobile Czech Republic, one of the country's leading service providers that also operates a mobile network under the same name. This milestone marks a significant step in the service provider's digital transformation journey.

During the modernization of its billing and charging infrastructure, Amdocs executed the upgrade without disrupting the Czech service provider's customer experience. The new platform provides T-Mobile Czech Republic with a reliable and future-ready foundation for billing and charging operations, supporting both current needs and future growth opportunities.

"Amdocs has been a valuable partner in our journey to transform our IT systems and enhance our competitive edge," said Abhishek Goel, IT Director at T-Mobile Czech Republic & Slovak Telekom. "The smooth execution of this upgrade is a testament to the strong cooperation between T-Mobile Czech Republic and Amdocs. The project was delivered without any delays, ensuring operational efficiency while minimizing disruptions. This successful upgrade strengthens our IT landscape, providing a stable foundation for future innovations."

"We are proud to support T-Mobile Czech Republic's vision of becoming a more agile and flexible provider in the local market," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Our partnership is built on trust, flawless execution, and a shared commitment to innovation. This successful upgrade demonstrates how our technologies and expertise empower service providers to deliver enhanced, seamless digital experiences for their customers."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed on December 17, 2024, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on February 18, 2025.

Media Contacts

Mario Hajiloizi

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: mario.hajiloizi@amdocs.com

Katie Owen

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0) 7490 131475

Email: amdocs@babelpr.com / katie.owen@babelpr.com

