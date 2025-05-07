WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $652 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $419 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $777 million or $1.13 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.7% to $4.417 billion from $4.492 billion last year.Corteva, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $652 Mln. vs. $419 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $4.417 Bln vs. $4.492 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 - $2.95 Full year revenue guidance: $17.2 - $17.6 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX