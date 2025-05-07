WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at $169.05 million, or $5.05 per share. This compares with $137.90 million, or $3.93 per share, last year.Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $168.07 million or $5.02 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $804.84 million from $735.95 million last year.Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $169.05 Mln. vs. $137.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.05 vs. $3.93 last year. -Revenue: $804.84 Mln vs. $735.95 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX