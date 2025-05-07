WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $485.58 million, or $3.03 per share. This compares with $432.02 million, or $2.85 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 18.4% to $1.950 billion from $1.647 billion last year.Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $485.58 Mln. vs. $432.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.03 vs. $2.85 last year. -Revenue: $1.950 Bln vs. $1.647 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $7.20 - $7.30Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX