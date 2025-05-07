WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $139.4 million, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $247.2 million, or $4.37 per share, last year.Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $157.7 million or $2.82 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.56 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $530.5 million from $499.9 million last year.Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $139.4 Mln. vs. $247.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.48 vs. $4.37 last year. -Revenue: $530.5 Mln vs. $499.9 Mln last year.: Full year revenue guidance: $2.023 to $2.038 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX