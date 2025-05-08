CAMBRIDGE (dpa-AFX) - ARM Holdings PLC (ARM) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $210 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $224 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.
Excluding items, ARM Holdings PLC reported adjusted earnings of $584 million or $0.55 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 33.7% to $1.241 billion from $0.928 billion last year.
ARM Holdings PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.30 - $0.38 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1000 - $1100 Mln
