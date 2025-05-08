DocMorris AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung
Frauenfeld, 8. Mai 2025
Medienmitteilung
Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
DocMorris gibt finale Details zu den Traktanden der heutigen Generalversammlung sowie der geplanten Kapitalerhöhung bekannt
Die DocMorris AG publiziert die finalen Details zu bestimmten Traktanden der heutigen Generalversammlung, wie in der Einladung vom 10. April 2025 angekündigt. Gleichzeitig veröffentlicht sie die Details der Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung im Umfang von rund CHF 200 Mio.
DocMorris beabsichtigt, den Nettoerlös aus der Kapitalerhöhung für die Finanzierung des mittelfristig geplanten Wachstums im Bereich der rezeptpflichtigen Medikamente (Rx), unter anderem für zusätzliche gezielte Rx-Marketingaufwendungen bis zum Erreichen eines positiven Free Cashflow auf Gruppenstufe im Laufe des Jahres 2027 sowie für eine mögliche Rückzahlung der CHF 95 Mio. Wandelanleihe im September 2026 zu verwenden.
Der Verwaltungsrat der DocMorris AG hat, unter Bezugnahme auf die Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 10. April 2025, die finalen Details der Anträge für die mit der Kapitalerhöhung notwendigen Kapitalmassnahmen gemäss Traktanden 5.2 bis 5.6 der Einladung wie folgt festgesetzt:
Weitere Details zu den finalen Anträgen für die Kapitalmassnahmen finden sich hier.
Im Fall der Gutheissung des Antrags des Verwaltungsrats zu Traktandum 5.2 (Ordentliche Kapitalerhöhung) erhalten bestehende Aktionäre ein (1) Bezugsrecht für eine (1) Namenaktie, die sie per 12. Mai 2025 nach Börsenschluss halten, um neue Aktien aus der Kapitalerhöhung zu zeichnen. Die neuen Namenaktien werden den bisherigen Aktionären in einem Verhältnis von drei (3) neuen Aktien für ein (1) gehaltenes Bezugsrecht angeboten, vorbehältlich rechtlicher Beschränkungen und der Zustimmung zu der vom Verwaltungsrat beantragten Kapitalerhöhung durch die Generalversammlung. Die Bezugsrechte werden an der SIX Swiss Exchange zum Handel zugelassen und können vom 13. Mai 2025 bis am 19. Mai 2025 gehandelt werden. Diese können vom 13. Mai 2025 bis am 21. Mai 2025, 12:00 Uhr gültig ausgeübt werden und verfallen anschliessend entschädigungslos.
Aktien, die nicht von bestehenden Aktionären unter Ausübung ihrer Bezugsrechte gezeichnet werden, werden durch ein öffentliches Angebot an berechtigte Investoren in der Schweiz sowie durch Privatplatzierungen in bestimmten Ländern ausserhalb der Schweiz und den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika platziert («Aktienangebot»). Die Anzahl durch bestehende Aktionäre aufgenommener neuer Aktien und die maximale Anzahl der im Rahmen des Aktienangebots zu platzierenden Aktien werden voraussichtlich am 21. Mai 2025 nach Börsenschluss an der SIX Swiss Exchange bekanntgegeben.
Der Angebotspreis für die neuen Aktien liegt bei CHF 5.75. Die Kotierung und der erste Handelstag der neuen Namenaktien aus der ordentlichen Kapitalerhöhung an der SIX Swiss Exchange wird für den 22. Mai 2025 erwartet, während die Zahlung und Abwicklung des Bezugsrechtsangebots bzw. Aktienangebots voraussichtlich am 26. Mai 2025 erfolgen wird.
DocMorris hat ein Bankenkonsortium für die Durchführung des Bezugsrechtsangebots mandatiert, das die Bezugsrechtsemission fest übernommen hat.
Erwarteter Zeitplan der Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung
Die Details zur Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung sind dem Prospekt zu entnehmen, der voraussichtlich heute nach Handelsschluss und nach Abhaltung der ordentlichen Generalversammlung publiziert wird.
Fortsetzung des Wachstums des ersten Quartals im April
Im April verzeichnete das Rx-Geschäft ein anhaltendes erfreuliches Wachstum. Auch TeleClinic wuchs kräftig weiter. Der neue Koalitionsvertrag bietet überdies Chancen: Das Apothekenverpackungsfixum soll steigen, und Telemedizin sowie Telepharmazie sollen gestärkt werden. Gestützt auf diese insgesamt positive Entwicklung bekräftigt das Management die am 10. April kommunizierte Umsatz- und Ergebniserwartung für das laufende Jahr und bestätigt auch die mittelfristigen Ziele.
Der detaillierte Quartalsbericht findet sich hier.
Kontakt für Analysten und Investoren
Kontakt für Medien
Agenda
DocMorris
Disclaimer
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of the Company and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. Copies of this publication may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from or otherwise made publicly available in jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. Any offer and listing will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a prospectus which is to be published. An investment decision regarding any publicly offered securities of the Company should only be made on the basis of such prospectus. Copies of the prospectus, if and when published, will be available free of charge at UBS AG, Prospectus Library, P.O. Box, CH-8098 Zurich (telephone number: +41 (0)44 239 47 03, facsimile: +41 (0)44 239 69 14 or email: swiss-prospectus@ubs.com), during regular business hours.
This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.
This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union (the "Prospectus Regulation") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or, in the United Kingdom ("UK"), the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA or the UK will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation (as applicable), as implemented in member states of the EEA or the UK, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.
The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the offering in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.
This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful or require registration or any other measure. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in which is unlawful to do so.
This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g., statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will", "should", "plans" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to up-date forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.
Ende der Adhoc-Mitteilung
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|DocMorris AG
|Walzmühlestrasse 49
|8500 Frauenfeld
|Schweiz
|ISIN:
|CH0042615283
|Börsen:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2132614
|Ende der Mitteilung
|/ EQS News-Service
2132614 08.05.2025 CET/CEST