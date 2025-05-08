DocMorris AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung

Frauenfeld, 8. Mai 2025 Medienmitteilung Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR DocMorris gibt finale Details zu den Traktanden der heutigen Generalversammlung sowie der geplanten Kapitalerhöhung bekannt Finale Traktanden der heutigen ordentlichen Generalversammlung

Details und Konditionen der fest übernommenen Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung

Fortsetzung des Wachstums des ersten Quartals 2025 im April Die DocMorris AG publiziert die finalen Details zu bestimmten Traktanden der heutigen Generalversammlung, wie in der Einladung vom 10. April 2025 angekündigt. Gleichzeitig veröffentlicht sie die Details der Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung im Umfang von rund CHF 200 Mio. DocMorris beabsichtigt, den Nettoerlös aus der Kapitalerhöhung für die Finanzierung des mittelfristig geplanten Wachstums im Bereich der rezeptpflichtigen Medikamente (Rx), unter anderem für zusätzliche gezielte Rx-Marketingaufwendungen bis zum Erreichen eines positiven Free Cashflow auf Gruppenstufe im Laufe des Jahres 2027 sowie für eine mögliche Rückzahlung der CHF 95 Mio. Wandelanleihe im September 2026 zu verwenden. Der Verwaltungsrat der DocMorris AG hat, unter Bezugnahme auf die Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 10. April 2025, die finalen Details der Anträge für die mit der Kapitalerhöhung notwendigen Kapitalmassnahmen gemäss Traktanden 5.2 bis 5.6 der Einladung wie folgt festgesetzt: Bezüglich Traktandum 5.2 (Ordentliche Kapitalerhöhung) hat der Verwaltungsrat beschlossen, den definitiven Antrag für die Kapitalerhöhung im Betrag von bis zu CHF 361'827.90 von derzeit CHF 148'350.93 auf neu bis zu CHF 510'178.83 durch Ausgabe von bis zu 36'182'790 neuen Namenaktien mit einem Nennwert von je CHF 0.01 zu stellen.

Bezüglich Traktandum 5.3 (Änderung des bedingten Kapitals für Finanzierungen, Akquisitionen und andere Zwecke) hat der Verwaltungsrat beschlossen, den definitiven Antrag für den Höchstbetrag des bedingten Kapitals für Finanzierungen, Akquisitionen und andere Zwecke auf CHF 153'716.59 respektive 15'371'659 voll zu liberierende Namenaktien im Nennwert von je CHF 0.01 sowie davon CHF 51'680.83 respektive 5'168'083 Namensaktien im Nennwert von je CHF 0.01 für die Bedienung der CHF 200 Mio. sowie CHF 94.972 Mio. Wandelanleihen zu stellen.

Bezüglich Traktandum 5.4 (Wiedereinführung des Kapitalbands) hat der Verwaltungsrat beschlossen, den definitiven Antrag für ein Kapitalband mit einer oberen Kapitalbandgrenze von CHF 612'214.59 und einer unteren Kapitalbandgrenze von CHF 444'685.51 zu stellen.

Bezüglich Traktandum 5.5 (Anpassung der kombinierten Verwässerungsgrenze) hat der Verwaltungsrat beschlossen, den definitiven Antrag für die kombinierte Verwässerungsgrenze ohne Bezugs- bzw. Vorwegzeichnungsrechtsausschluss auf gesamthaft 10'203'576 und mit Bezugs- bzw. Vorwegzeichnungsrechtsausschluss auf gesamthaft 5'101'788 auszugebende bzw. unterliegende Namenaktien zu stellen.

Bezüglich Traktandum 5.6 (Anpassung des bedingten Kapitals für Mitarbeiterbeteiligungen) hat der Verwaltungsrat beschlossen, den definitiven Antrag für den Höchstbetrag des bedingten Kapitals für Mitarbeiterbeteiligungen auf CHF 15'305.36 respektive 1'530'536 voll zu liberierende Namenaktien im Nennwert von je CHF 0.01 zu stellen. Weitere Details zu den finalen Anträgen für die Kapitalmassnahmen finden sich hier . Im Fall der Gutheissung des Antrags des Verwaltungsrats zu Traktandum 5.2 (Ordentliche Kapitalerhöhung) erhalten bestehende Aktionäre ein (1) Bezugsrecht für eine (1) Namenaktie, die sie per 12. Mai 2025 nach Börsenschluss halten, um neue Aktien aus der Kapitalerhöhung zu zeichnen. Die neuen Namenaktien werden den bisherigen Aktionären in einem Verhältnis von drei (3) neuen Aktien für ein (1) gehaltenes Bezugsrecht angeboten, vorbehältlich rechtlicher Beschränkungen und der Zustimmung zu der vom Verwaltungsrat beantragten Kapitalerhöhung durch die Generalversammlung. Die Bezugsrechte werden an der SIX Swiss Exchange zum Handel zugelassen und können vom 13. Mai 2025 bis am 19. Mai 2025 gehandelt werden. Diese können vom 13. Mai 2025 bis am 21. Mai 2025, 12:00 Uhr gültig ausgeübt werden und verfallen anschliessend entschädigungslos. Aktien, die nicht von bestehenden Aktionären unter Ausübung ihrer Bezugsrechte gezeichnet werden, werden durch ein öffentliches Angebot an berechtigte Investoren in der Schweiz sowie durch Privatplatzierungen in bestimmten Ländern ausserhalb der Schweiz und den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika platziert («Aktienangebot»). Die Anzahl durch bestehende Aktionäre aufgenommener neuer Aktien und die maximale Anzahl der im Rahmen des Aktienangebots zu platzierenden Aktien werden voraussichtlich am 21. Mai 2025 nach Börsenschluss an der SIX Swiss Exchange bekanntgegeben. Der Angebotspreis für die neuen Aktien liegt bei CHF 5.75. Die Kotierung und der erste Handelstag der neuen Namenaktien aus der ordentlichen Kapitalerhöhung an der SIX Swiss Exchange wird für den 22. Mai 2025 erwartet, während die Zahlung und Abwicklung des Bezugsrechtsangebots bzw. Aktienangebots voraussichtlich am 26. Mai 2025 erfolgen wird. DocMorris hat ein Bankenkonsortium für die Durchführung des Bezugsrechtsangebots mandatiert, das die Bezugsrechtsemission fest übernommen hat. Erwarteter Zeitplan der Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung 8. Mai 2025 17:00 Uhr (MESZ): Generalversammlung der DocMorris AG in Zürich 8. Mai 2025 Publikation des Prospekts nach der Generalversammlung 12. Mai 2025 Nach Börsenschluss an der SIX Swiss Exchange: Stichtag zur Festlegung der Berechtigung auf Zuteilung von Bezugsrechten bestehender Aktionäre 13. Mai 2025 Beginn des Bezugsrechtshandels und der Ausübungsfrist 19. Mai 2025 Ende des Bezugsrechtshandels 21. Mai 2025 12:00 Uhr (MESZ): Ende der Ausübungsfrist 21. Mai 2025 Kapitalerhöhung 22. Mai 2025 Erster Handelstag der neuen Aktien 26. Mai 2025 Zahlung und Lieferung der neuen Aktien

Die Details zur Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung sind dem Prospekt zu entnehmen, der voraussichtlich heute nach Handelsschluss und nach Abhaltung der ordentlichen Generalversammlung publiziert wird. Fortsetzung des Wachstums des ersten Quartals im April

Im Hinblick auf die geplante Kapitalerhöhung veröffentlicht DocMorris - zusätzlich zu den bereits am 10. April 2025 publizierten Umsatzzahlen zum ersten Quartal - das Quartalsergebnis per 31. März 2025. Der Aussenumsatz[1] stieg im ersten Quartal 2025 um 13.4 Prozent in Lokalwährung auf CHF 296.5 Mio. Das EBITDA belief sich per Ende März auf minus CHF 16.2 Mio. Darin enthalten sind, wie geplant, rund CHF 10 Mio. höhere Marketingausgaben im Vergleich zum Vorjahr, unter anderem auch aufgrund der Lancierung der neuen TV-Marketing-Kampagne Anfang März. Im April verzeichnete das Rx-Geschäft ein anhaltendes erfreuliches Wachstum. Auch TeleClinic wuchs kräftig weiter. Der neue Koalitionsvertrag bietet überdies Chancen: Das Apothekenverpackungsfixum soll steigen, und Telemedizin sowie Telepharmazie sollen gestärkt werden. Gestützt auf diese insgesamt positive Entwicklung bekräftigt das Management die am 10. April kommunizierte Umsatz- und Ergebniserwartung für das laufende Jahr und bestätigt auch die mittelfristigen Ziele. Kennzahlen, in Mio. CHF (ungeprüft) 1.1.-31.3.2025 1.1.-31.3.2024 Aussenumsatz 296.5 262.4 Nettoumsatz 280.6 245.9 Betriebsergebnis vor Abschreibungen und Wertminderungen (EBITDA) -16.2 -11.9 Betriebsergebnis (EBIT) -28.0 -22.8 Unternehmensergebnis -25.2 -8.9 31.3.2025 31.12.2024 Eigenkapital 316.6 340.1 in % der Bilanzsumme 41.1% 43.7%

Der detaillierte Quartalsbericht findet sich hier . Kontakt für Analysten und Investoren

Dr. Daniel Grigat, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

E-Mail: ir@docmorris.com, Telefon: 41 52 560 58 10 Kontakt für Medien

Torben Bonnke, Director Communications

E-Mail: media@docmorris.com, Telefon: +49 171 864 888 1 Agenda 8. Mai 2025 Ordentliche Generalversammlung, Zürich 19. August 2025 Halbjahresergebnis 2025 (Conference Call/Webcast) 16. Oktober 2025 Q3/2025 Trading Update 20. Januar 2026 Umsatz 2025 19. März 2026 Jahresergebnis 2025 und Ausblick 2026 (Conference Call/Webcast) 16. April 2026 Q1/2026 Trading Update 12. Mai 2026 Ordentliche Generalversammlung, Zürich 19. August 2026 Halbjahresergebnis 2026 (Conference Call/Webcast) 15. Oktober 2026 Q3/2026 Trading Update

DocMorris

Die Schweizer DocMorris AG ist ein führendes Unternehmen in den Bereichen Online-Apotheke, Marktplatz sowie professionelle Gesundheitsversorgung mit starken Marken in Deutschland und weiteren europäischen Ländern. Die Belieferung erfolgt hauptsächlich aus dem hochautomatisierten Logistikzentrum im niederländischen Heerlen mit einer Kapazität von 27 Millionen Paketen pro Jahr. In Spanien und Frankreich betreibt das Unternehmen den in Südeuropa führenden Marktplatz für Gesundheits- und Pflegeprodukte. Mit ihrem Geschäftsmodell bietet DocMorris ihren Patienten, Kunden und Partnern ein breites Spektrum an Produkten und Dienstleistungen. Sie verfolgt damit die Vision, ein digitales Gesundheitsökosystem zu schaffen, in der die Menschen ihre Gesundheit mit einem Klick managen können. Im Jahr 2024 erzielten rund 1'600 Mitarbeiter in Deutschland, den Niederlanden, Spanien, Frankreich, Portugal und der Schweiz mit über 10 Millionen aktiven Kunden einen Aussenumsatz von CHF 1'085 Mio. [1] Der Aussenumsatz setzt sich zusammen aus dem konsolidierten Umsatz von DocMorris zuzüglich der Versandhandelsumsätze von Apotheken, die von DocMorris beliefert werden, abzüglich des konsolidierten Umsatzes für deren Belieferung.

