CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco SA (AHEXY.PK) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at EUR60 million, or EUR0.36 per share. This compares with EUR73 million, or EUR0.44 per share, last year.Excluding items, Adecco SA reported adjusted earnings of EUR80 million or EUR0.48 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 2.5% to EUR5.573 billion from EUR5.717 billion last year.Adecco SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR60 Mln. vs. EUR73 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.36 vs. EUR0.44 last year. -Revenue: EUR5.573 Bln vs. EUR5.717 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX