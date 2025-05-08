BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberg Materials reported that its first-quarter result from current operations, or RCO, rose to 235 million euros from 232 million euros, a year ago. On a like-for-like basis, it was at the previous year's level. The company increased its revenue by 5% to 4.715 billion euros. Excluding scope and currency effects, the increase was 1.7%.The Managing Board expects a result from current operations of between 3.25 billion and 3.55 billion euros for fiscal 2025. The Managing Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the AGM to distribute a dividend of 3.30 euros per share for the 2024 financial year. This corresponds to an increase of 10% compared to the previous year's dividend.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX