WKN: A12AS6 | ISIN: IM00B6QH1J21
Frankfurt
08.05.25
0,043 Euro
-14,14 % -0,007
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGRONOMICS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGRONOMICS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
08.05.2025
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Agronomics Limited - Liberation Labs Announce Manufacturing Partnership

Finanznachrichten News

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Agronomics (LSE:ANIC), a leading listed company in the field of clean food, is delighted to announce that its portfolio company, Liberation Labs Holdings Inc. ("Liberation Labs") has announced a manufacturing partnership with Dutch ingredients startup Vivici ("Vivici").

Jim Mellon, Executive Chair of Agronomics, said: "Global protein demand is outstripping supply, and there is a growing need from food companies to invest in alternatives which are scalable and sustainable. Companies like Vivici, which have received full FDA approval in the US and have strong financial backing, are ideal partners. Liberation Labs has made tremendous commercial strides in 2025, as it establishes itself as the global partner in commercialising bioproducts, from foods to materials and more. On the back of the fundraise announced at the start of the year, the signing of the first commercial contract is a significant step from Mark and the team in the successful execution of the company's commercial strategy."

To date, Agronomics has invested a total of US$ 27 million (c.£21.9 million) in Liberation Labs which, subject to audit, is currently carried at £34.1 million. This position represents c.23% of Agronomics' last stated Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2024.

The full announcement is set out below without any material changes

RICHMOND, Ind. (May 7, 2025) Liberation Labs today announced a manufacturing partnership with Dutch ingredients startup Vivici. Liberation Labs will produce Vivici's flagship ingredient, ViviteinTM BLG, at its Richmond, Indiana facility when commercial production begins in 2026.

The New Standard of Protein, Vivitein BLG is a dairy protein (beta-lactoglobulin) produced through precision fermentation enabling B2B customers to launch disruptive, differentiated and better overall products to consumers in the US market. These include clear water-based protein drinks with innovative flavors, clean protein powders with superior muscle-building performance and rapid absorption and vegan-friendly protein bars with luscious chewy textures.

"Vivici is a perfect reference case for our facility - a company seeking cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing of a novel protein ingredient that unlocks a range of other healthy and innovative products," said Mark Warner, founder and CEO of Liberation Labs. "We love what Vivici is doing and will be proud to play a role in their success."

Liberation Labs is in the late stages of constructing its first commercial-scale, purpose-built, precision fermentation biomanufacturing facility with a capacity of 600,000 liters and a fully dedicated downstream process. The plant will produce a range of bio-based materials, including building block ingredients for food, chemicals and other industrial products at a scale and cost that will fill a pressing need among both new and established consumer packaged goods companies and other industrial manufacturers.

"As awareness of the important role protein plays in supporting active lifestyles continues to grow, American consumers are demanding higher quality and greater quantities of protein in their diets." said Stephan van Sint Fiet, CEO of Vivici. "Our partnership with Liberation Labs expands our European manufacturing capabilities, providing US customers with increased supply security for Vivitein BLG."

About Liberation Labs

Liberation Labs is commercializing precision fermentation with a global network of purpose-built manufacturing facilities that enable the next wave of biotechnology advancements to produce bio-based consumer products at scale. We combine modern technology with fit-for-purpose design to bring reliable and cost-effective solutions that meet customer demand across the world. Our flagship facility in Richmond, Indiana is expected to begin production in 2026 and we have begun a feasibility study for a second plant in Saudi Arabia. More information is available at www.liberationlabs.com.

Agronomics Limited

Beaumont Cornish Limited

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Peterhouse Capital Limited

33Seconds Limited

The Company

Nomad

Joint Broker

Joint Broker

Joint Broker

Public Relations

Jim Mellon

Denham Eke

Roland Cornish

James Biddle

Andrew Potts

Harry Pardoe

Giles Balleny

Michael Johnson

Lucy Williams

Charles Goodfellow

Jack Ferris

Calum Warren-Piper

+44 (0) 1624 639396

info@agronomics.im

+44 (0) 207 628 3396

+44 (0) 207 523 8000

+44 (0) 207 397 8900

+44 (0) 207 469 0936

agronomics@33seconds.co

About Reach announcements

This is a Reach announcement. Reach is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only / non-regulatory news releases into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on Reach.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Agronomics Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/agronomics-limited-liberation-labs-announce-manufacturing-partnership-1025284

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
