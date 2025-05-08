BYD has launched its new Gen4 home battery known as HVB, and is expected to be a popular addition to the residential storage space. From ESS News t this year's Smart E trade fair, BYD Energy Storage introduced a new home battery system known as Battery-Box HVB, or high voltage Blade. The residential battery marks the fourth generation of its home storage systems first introduced in 2015. The system incorporates BYD's Blade Battery technology, previously used in its electric vehicles, and is designed to offer higher energy density than earlier models. The system remains modular, in the stacked ...

