ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Germany-headquartered Nordex SE (NRDXF) on Thursday said it has received its first order from GETEC green energy GmbH for supplying and installing seven N163 /6.X turbines for the 49 MW Zerbst wind farm in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany.The order also comprises the Premium Service for the turbines over a period of 20 years.Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.The Nordex Group would install the Delta4000 series turbines on 164-metre-high hybrid towers from the summer of 2026.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX