BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production rebounded in March, data from Destatis revealed on Thursday.Industrial production increased 3.0 percent month-on-month in March, in contrast to the 1.3 percent decrease in February. Output was expected to grow 0.9 percent.Excluding energy and construction, industrial output logged a monthly growth of 3.6 percent.Production of consumer goods and capital goods climbed 4.9 percent each. Output of intermediate goods moved up 1.1 percent.Energy production dropped 1.8 percent, while construction output grew 2.1 percent.On a yearly basis, industrial production dropped 0.2 percent. However, this was better than February's 4.1 percent decline.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX