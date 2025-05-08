BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLKHF), an automotive parts supplier, Thursday reported earnings before income taxes of 36.72 million euros for the first quarter, significantly lower than 82.43 million euros in the comparable quarter last year, mainly impacted by lower revenue as well as increase in expenses.Operating income dropped 2.2% year-on-year to 109 million euros.Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT fell to 49.19 million euros from 99.30 million euros in the prior year.EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization was 214 million euros, down 11.4% from a year ago.Net earnings declined to 21.28 million euros or 0.19 euros per share from 63.29 million euros or 0.57 euros per share last year.Sales decreased 0.3% to 1.997 billion euros from last year's 2.002 billion euros. Currency-adjusted sales for the quarter were 1.986 billion euros.For fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect currency-adjusted sales of between 7.6 billion euros and 8 billion euros.On the impact of the new US tariff, the company commented, 'On the one hand, there is a risk due to higher expenses due to tariffs, which are incurred in particular when importing car parts for the company's own production in the USA especially from China. On the other hand, customs duties may also have a negative impact on global or regional light vehicle production, as currently expected by S&P Global, and consequently also burden HELLA's business development.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX