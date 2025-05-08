The new products are available in seven versions with power output ranging from 630 W to 660 W and power conversion efficiency spanning from 23. 3% to 24. 4%. Chinese-Canadian solar module manufacturer Canadia Solar has presented a new TOPCon solar modules series at Intersolar, Munich, Germany, this week. The TOPBiHiKu6 CS6. 2 modules are designed for utility-scale and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications and are set sold from August, the company said in a statement. "Canadian Solar's new N-type high power module enhances project economics, offering up to 90% bifaciality, an optimized temperature ...

