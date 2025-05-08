BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation rose slightly in April, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.
Consumer prices rose 4.5 percent yearly in April, following a 4.4 percent increase in March.
Compared to last year, prices have risen across almost all categories of goods and services, except clothing and footwear, which declined by 4.5 percent, the agency said.
Inflation-based food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 7.4 percent from 6.7 percent. Transport charges were 5.0 percent more expensive, and housing costs grew by 3.1 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.0 percent in March, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in February.
