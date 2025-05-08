BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation rose slightly in April, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.Consumer prices rose 4.5 percent yearly in April, following a 4.4 percent increase in March.Compared to last year, prices have risen across almost all categories of goods and services, except clothing and footwear, which declined by 4.5 percent, the agency said.Inflation-based food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 7.4 percent from 6.7 percent. Transport charges were 5.0 percent more expensive, and housing costs grew by 3.1 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.0 percent in March, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX