ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next PLC said the first quarter has been better than expected. In the thirteen weeks to 26 April, NEXT full price sales were up 11.4% from last year. The Group noted that this was ahead of its forecast for the period, which was to be up 6.5%.The Group said it is increasing guidance for NEXT Group profit before tax for the full year by 14 million pounds to 1.08 billion pounds. Post-tax EPS is now projected to be 698.1 pence, revised from prior guidance of 690.7 pence. The Group noted that it is not increasing sales guidance for second quarter, or the rest of the year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX