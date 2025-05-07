Anzeige
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
WKN: A1XE7A | ISIN: CA4990531069 | Ticker-Symbol: 04K
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2025 23:12 Uhr
Knight Therapeutics Inc. announces voting results from the Annual General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

MONTREAL, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) ("Knight" or the "Corporation") a pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the voting results from the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders held virtually in Montreal, Quebec ("Meeting").

Election of Directors

Each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 4, 2025 ("Circular") was elected as Director of the Corporation at the Meeting. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

DIRECTOR NOMINEEOUTCOMEVOTES
FOR		% FORVOTES
AGAINST		%
AGAINST
Jonathan Ross GoodmanElected59,911,97696.70%2,041,7723.30%
James C. GaleElected61,421,94299.14%531,8060.86%
Samira SakhiaElected61,868,35199.86%85,3970.14%
Robert N. LandeElected61,742,62899.66%211,1200.34%
Michael J. TremblayElected59,558,15296.13%2,395,5963.87%
Nicolás SujoyElected61,749,39099.67%204,3580.33%
Janice MurrayElected61,750,22999.67%203,5190.33%


Appointment of external Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP were appointed as external auditors of the Corporation for the next year by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy, and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

OUTCOMEVOTES FOR% FORVOTES WITHHELD% WITHHELD
Appointed62,087,60999.60%248,5120.40%


Renewal of unallocated rights under the Corporation's employee and director share purchase plan

The resolution to approve the renewal of unallocated rights under the Corporation's employee and director share purchase plan for the ensuing three years, as described in the Circular, was approved by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

OUTCOMEVOTES FOR% FORVOTES AGAINST% WITHHELD
Approved54,409,70587.82%7,544,04312.18%

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Meeting will also be made available on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.


Samira Sakhia

Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: IR@knighttx.com Email: IR@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com

