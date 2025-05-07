Altus Group Limited: Altus Group Announces Voting Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited ("Altus Group" or "the Company") (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate intelligence, released today final voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually earlier today. A total of 39,662,907 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 87.84% of the 45,154,806 Common Shares of the Company as at the record date on March 26, 2025.

Each of the nominees proposed for election as a director as listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 26, 2025, was elected by a majority of votes to serve until the next annual meeting or until a successor is elected or appointed, as detailed below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Wai-Fong Au 39,098,051 99.14 340,078 0.86 Will Brennan 39,386,226 99.87 51,903 0.13 Angela L. Brown 38,462,331 97.53 975,798 2.47 Colin J. Dyer 38,200,152 96.86 1,237,977 3.14 Michael J. Gordon 39,313,842 99.68 124,287 0.32 James V. Hannon 39,317,393 99.69 120,736 0.31 Anthony W. Long 38,655,371 98.02 782,758 1.98 Raymond Mikulich 38,406,803 97.38 1,031,326 2.62 Carolyn M. Schuetz 39,218,970 99.44 219,159 0.56 Thomas W. Warsop, III 39,156,178 99.29 281,951 0.71 Janet P. Woodruff 38,173,037 96.79 1,265,092 3.21

The motion with respect to the appointment of the Company's auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, was approved by a majority of votes. A total of 39,564,401 (99.77%) votes were cast in favour, with 89,234 (0.23%) votes withheld.

The advisory vote on approach to executive compensation was supported by a majority of votes, with a total of 38,395,561 (97.36%) votes cast in favour, and 1,042,568 (2.64%) votes against.

A replay of the Meeting is available through a webcast posted on Altus Group's website, www.altusgroup.com, under the Company section.

About Altus Group

Altus connects data, analytics, and expertise to deliver the intelligence necessary to drive optimal CRE performance. The industry's top leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to power performance and mitigate risk. Our global team of ~2,000 experts are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change - helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Martin Miasko

Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Strategy, Altus Group

(416) 204-5136

martin.miasko@altusgroup.com