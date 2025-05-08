Petrus Resources Ltd.: Petrus Resources Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to report financial and operating results as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Q1 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:

Capital Activity - Invested $17.3 million in capital during the quarter. Approximately 60% was directed toward the drilling, completing and tie-in of 7 gross (4.1 net) wells. Most of the remaining capital expenditures went to the construction of a 12-kilometer expansion of the North Ferrier pipeline, an infrastructure investment designed to enhance access to high quality undeveloped lands and enable cost-effective transportation of natural gas to Petrus' operated Ferrier gas plant. Of the wells drilled in the quarter, 5 will flow through the North Ferrier pipeline.

Production - Average production was 8,929 boe/d(1) in the first quarter of 2025, relatively flat compared to 9,066 boe/d in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Commodity Prices - Total realized price was $29.35/boe, up 11% from $26.45/boe in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to improved natural gas pricing.

Funds Flow(2) - Generated funds flow of $12.5 million ($0.10 per share(3)) in the first quarter of 2025, solidifying the gains realized in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Dividends - Paid regular monthly dividend of $0.01 per share, for a total of $3.8 million, during the first quarter of 2025. Shareholders chose to reinvest $2.6 million under the Company's dividend reinvestment plan resulting in the issue of 2,005,522 common shares.

Net Debt(2) - Net debt increased to $66.0 million as at March 31, 2025, and net debt to annualized funds flow ratio(3) increased to 1.3x. This increase was due to high capital spending in Q1, which was required to take advantage of time-sensitive strategic opportunities. Net debt is expected to decline in the second half of the year and is forecast to return to our 2025 guidance target of $60 million by year-end.

OUTLOOK(4)

The 2025 capital program began early in the year and remains on schedule. Drilling operations are continuing through spring breakup. Completion activities on the remaining uncompleted first quarter wells are under way and production is expected to come online later in May. The 12 kilometer North Ferrier pipeline extension is expected to be operational in May with both Petrus and third-party volumes flowing to the Ferrier gas plant.

For the remainder of 2025, Petrus has hedged approximately 56% of its forecasted production at an average price of $2.67/GJ for natural gas and CAD$94.75/bbl for oil. This strategic approach positions the Company to achieve its guidance targets and maintain financial stability. As always, Petrus is prepared to adapt its capital program in response to market dynamics, remaining focused on delivering sustainable returns to shareholders.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 CONFERENCE CALL

Date and Time: May 8, 2025, 11:00 a.m. (Mountain Time)

Please refer to the events page on Petrus' website for conference call details and links: www.petrusresources.com/events

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at Suite #1110, 240 4th Ave SW Calgary, Alberta, on Wednesday May 21, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. (Mountain Time).

Please refer to the events page on Petrus' website for AGM details and links: www.petrusresources.com/events

An updated corporate presentation can be found on the Company's website at www.petrusresources.com

(1)Disclosure of production on a per boe basis consists of the constituent product types and their respective quantities. Refer to "BOE Presentation" and "Production and Product Type Information" for further details.

(2)Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures".

(3)Non-GAAP ratio. Refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures".

(4)Refer to "Advisories - Forward-Looking Statements".





SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

OPERATIONS Three months ended



Mar. 31, 2025 Three months ended



Mar. 31, 2024 Three months ended



Dec. 31, 2024 Three months ended



Sept. 30, 2024 Three months ended



Jun. 30, 2024 Average Production Natural gas (mcf/d) 35,689 40,174 36,178 37,368 38,908 Oil and condensate(1) (bbl/d) 1,202 1,529 1,226 1,522 1,322 NGLs (bbl/d) 1,777 1,557 1,810 1,464 1,664 Total (boe/d) 8,929 9,783 9,066 9,215 9,471 Total (boe)(1) 803,498 890,267 834,111 847,760 861,838 Liquids weighting 33 % 32 % 33 % 32 % 32 % Realized Prices Natural gas ($/mcf) 2.25 2.54 1.61 0.80 1.41 Oil and condensate(1)($/bbl) 92.73 90.38 93.60 90.80 103.77 NGLs ($/bbl) 39.54 43.09 36.90 36.81 37.25 Total realized price ($/boe) 29.35 31.42 26.45 24.07 26.81 Royalty income 0.06 0.07 0.03 0.05 0.05 Royalty expense (3.36 ) (3.89 ) (3.85 ) (3.06 ) (3.83 ) Net oil and natural gas revenue ($/boe) 26.05 27.60 22.63 21.06 23.03 Operating expense (6.76 ) (6.76 ) (5.89 ) (6.10 ) (4.96 ) Transportation expense (1.65 ) (1.81 ) (1.44 ) (1.46 ) (1.46 ) Operating netback(2) ($/boe) 17.64 19.03 15.30 13.50 16.61 Realized gain (loss) on financial derivatives

1.14 2.90 3.04 2.49 (0.36 ) Other income (cash) 0.02 0.05 1.19 0.09 0.05 General & administrative expense (1.41 ) (1.32 ) (2.10 ) (1.43 ) (1.34 ) Cash finance expense (1.68 ) (1.78 ) (1.83 ) (1.95 ) (1.91 ) Decommissioning expenditures (0.19 ) (0.61 ) (0.61 ) (0.12 ) (0.72 ) Funds flow & corporate netback ($/boe)(2) 15.52 18.27 14.99 12.58 12.33 FINANCIAL (000s except $ per share) Three months ended



Mar. 31, 2025 Three months ended



Mar. 31, 2024 Three months ended



Dec. 31, 2024 Three months ended



Sept. 30, 2024 Three months ended



Jun. 30, 2024 Oil and natural gas sales 23,630 28,039 22,085 20,446 23,150 Net income (loss) (3,088 ) (5,333 ) (4,004 ) 5,302 2,789 Net income (loss) per share Basic (0.02 ) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) 0.04 0.02 Fully diluted (0.02 ) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) 0.04 0.02 Funds flow(2) 12,467 16,272 12,493 10,665 10,628 Funds flow per share(2) Basic 0.10 0.13 0.10 0.09 0.09 Fully diluted 0.10 0.13 0.10 0.08 0.08 Capital expenditures 17,279 12,343 7,705 4,859 6,907 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 126,043 124,299 124,497 124,372 124,290 Fully diluted 126,043 124,299 124,497 126,686 126,559 As at period end Common shares outstanding Basic 127,469 124,259 125,113 124,372 124,372 Fully diluted 138,501 134,484 134,919 134,952 134,919 Total assets 427,955 427,574 420,124 421,196 419,584 Non-current liabilities 68,176 59,995 65,475 62,869 59,511 Net debt(2) 66,009 63,114 60,080 60,423 61,848

(1)Disclosure of production on a per boe basis consists of the constituent product types and their respective quantities. Refer to "BOE Presentation" and "Production and Product Type Information" for further details.

(2)Non-GAAP ratio or non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures".





NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release makes reference to the terms "operating netback" (on an absolute and $/boe basis), "corporate netback" (on an absolute and $/boe basis), "funds flow" (on an absolute, per share (basic and fully diluted) and $/boe basis), "net debt" and "net debt to annualized funds flow ratio". These non-GAAP and other financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP (IFRS) and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP (IFRS). Accordingly, the Company's use of these terms may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of our performance. Management uses these non-GAAP and other financial measures for the reasons set forth below.

Operating Netback

Operating netback is a common non-GAAP financial measure used in the oil and natural gas industry which is a useful supplemental measure to evaluate the specific operating performance by product type at the oil and natural gas lease level. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to operating netback is oil and natural gas sales. Operating netback is calculated as oil and natural gas sales less royalty expenses, operating expenses and transportation expenses, plus or minus the gain (loss) on risk management activities. See below for a reconciliation of operating netback to oil and natural gas sales.

Operating netback ($/boe) is a non-GAAP ratio used in the oil and natural gas industry which is a useful supplemental measure to evaluate the specific operating performance by product type at the oil and natural gas lease level. It is calculated as operating netbacks divided by weighted average daily production on a per boe basis. See below.

Corporate Netback and Funds Flow

Corporate netback or funds flow is a common non-GAAP financial measure used in the oil and natural gas industry which evaluates the Company's profitability at the corporate level. Corporate netback and funds flow are used interchangeably. Petrus analyzes these measures on an absolute value and on a per unit (boe) and per share (basic and fully diluted) basis as non-GAAP ratios. Management believes that funds flow and corporate netback provide information to assist a reader in understanding the Company's profitability relative to current commodity prices. They are calculated as the operating netback less general and administrative expense, less cash finance expense, less decommissioning expenditures, plus or minus other income (cash) and plus or minus the net realized gain (loss) on financial derivatives. See below for a reconciliation of funds flow and corporate netback to oil and natural gas sales.

Corporate netback ($/boe) or funds flow ($/boe) is a non-GAAP ratio used in the oil and natural gas industry which evaluates the Company's profitability at the corporate level. Management believes that funds flow ($/boe) or corporate netback ($/boe) provide information to assist a reader in understanding the Company's profitability relative to current commodity prices. It is calculated as corporate netbacks or funds flow divided by weighted average daily production on a per boe basis. See below.

Funds flow per share (basic and fully diluted) is comprised of funds flow divided by basic or fully diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Three months ended



March 31, 2025 Three months ended



Dec. 31, 2024 Three months ended



Sept. 30, 2024 Three months ended



Jun. 30, 2024 Three months ended



March 31, 2024 $000s $/boe $000s $/boe $000s $/boe $000s $/boe $000s $/boe Oil and natural gas sales 23,630 29.41 22,085 26.48 20,446 24.12 23,150 26.86 28,039 31.50 Royalty expense (2,703 ) (3.36 ) (3,212 ) (3.85 ) (2,593 ) (3.06 ) (3,305 ) (3.83 ) (3,461 ) (3.89 ) Net oil and natural gas revenue 20,927 26.05 18,873 22.63 17,853 21.06 19,845 23.03 24,578 27.61 Transportation expense (1,324 ) (1.65 ) (1,203 ) (1.44 ) (1,239 ) (1.46 ) (1,259 ) (1.46 ) (1,615 ) (1.81 ) Operating expense (5,429 ) (6.76 ) (4,915 ) (5.89 ) (5,172 ) (6.10 ) (4,271 ) (4.96 ) (6,018 ) (6.76 ) Operating netback 14,174 17.64 12,755 15.30 11,442 13.50 14,315 16.61 16,945 19.03 Realized gain (loss) on financial derivatives 912 1.14 2,539 3.04 2,115 2.49 (307 ) (0.36 ) 2,583 2.90 Other income(1) 17 0.02 991 1.19 77 0.09 40 0.05 48 0.05 General & administrative expense (1,133 ) (1.41 ) (1,752 ) (2.10 ) (1,209 ) (1.43 ) (1,152 ) (1.34 ) (1,178 ) (1.32 ) Cash finance expense (1,351 ) (1.68 ) (1,530 ) (1.83 ) (1,657 ) (1.95 ) (1,650 ) (1.91 ) (1,581 ) (1.78 ) Decommissioning expenditures (152 ) (0.19 ) (510 ) (0.61 ) (103 ) (0.12 ) (618 ) (0.72 ) (545 ) (0.61 ) Funds flow and corporate netback 12,467 15.52 12,493 14.99 10,665 12.58 10,628 12.33 16,272 18.27

(1)Excludes non-cash government grant related to decommissioning expenditures.





Net Debt

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated as the sum of long term debt and working capital (current assets and current liabilities), excluding the current financial derivative contracts and current portion of the lease obligation and decommissioning obligation. Petrus uses net debt as a key indicator of its leverage and strength of its balance sheet. Net debt is reconciled, in the table below, to long-term debt which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

($000s) As at March 31, 2025 As at Dec. 31, 2024 As at Sept. 30, 2024 As at Jun. 30, 2024 As at Mar. 31, 2024 Long-term debt 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 Current assets (15,763 ) (17,583 ) (20,258 ) (16,333 ) (21,081 ) Current liabilities 59,788 51,268 48,458 52,379 61,099 Current financial derivatives (1,779 ) 2,632 7,690 1,276 (716 ) Current portion of lease obligation (164 ) (164 ) (230 ) (237 ) (263 ) Current portion of decommissioning liabilities (1,073 ) (1,073 ) (237 ) (237 ) (925 ) Net debt 66,009 60,080 60,423 61,848 63,114



Net Debt to annualized funds flow ratio

Net debt to annualized funds flow ratio is a non-GAAP ratio because each of its components is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP ratio is used by management as a key indicator of our leverage and the strength of our balance sheet. It is calculated by dividing our net debt at the end of the quarter by the funds flow for the quarter after it is annualized by multiplying it by four. Net debt to annualized fund flow ratio is not a standardized measure and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities.

ADVISORIES

Basis of Presentation

Financial data presented above has largely been derived from the Company's financial statements, prepared in accordance with GAAP which require publicly accountable enterprises to prepare their financial statements using IFRS. Accounting policies adopted by the Company are set out in the notes to the audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2024. The reporting and the measurement currency is the Canadian dollar. All financial information is expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Petrus set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law, that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements represent Petrus' internal projections, estimates, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although Petrus believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause Petrus' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Petrus.

In particular, forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: that the investment in the 12-kilometer expansion of the North Ferrier pipeline will enhance access to high quality undeveloped lands and enable cost-effective transportation of natural gas to Petrus' operated Ferrier gas plant; that 5 of the wells drilled in the quarter will flow through the North Ferrier pipeline; that the completion activities on the uncompleted first quarter wells will begin in May and the anticipated timing of production coming on line; that the 12 kilometer North Ferrier pipeline extension will be operational in May and the anticipated timing and benefits therefrom; that our net debt is expected to decline in the second half of the year and is forecasted to return to our 2025 guidance target of $60 million by year-end; that with our current hedges for 2025, we are positioned to achieve guidance targets and maintain financial stability; that we are able to adjust our capital program in response to market dynamics; and that we are able to remain focused on delivering sustainable returns to shareholders.

These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Company's control, including: the risk that (i) the tariffs that are currently in effect on goods exported from or imported into Canada continue in effect for an extended period of time, the tariffs that have been threatened are implemented, that tariffs that are currently suspended are reactivated, the rate or scope of tariffs are increased, or new tariffs are imposed, including on oil and natural gas, (ii) the U.S. and/or Canada imposes any other form of tax, restriction or prohibition on the import or export of products from one country to the other, including on oil and natural gas, and (iii) the tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed by the U.S. on other countries and retaliatory tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed by other countries on the U.S., will trigger a broader global trade war which could have a material adverse effect on the Canadian, U.S. and global economies, and by extension the Canadian oil and natural gas industry and the Company, including by decreasing demand for (and the price of) oil and natural gas, disrupting supply chains, increasing costs, causing volatility in global financial markets, and limiting access to financing; the impact of general economic conditions; volatility in market prices for crude oil, NGL and natural gas; industry conditions; currency fluctuation; changes in interest rates and inflation rates; imprecision of reserve estimates; liabilities inherent in crude oil and natural gas operations; environmental risks; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions and exploration and development programs; competition; the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management; changes in income tax laws or changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the oil and gas industry; hazards such as fire, explosion, blowouts, cratering, and spills, each of which could result in substantial damage to wells, production facilities, other property and the environment or in personal injury and/or increase our costs, decrease our production, or otherwise impede our ability to operate our business; extreme weather events, such as wild fires, floods, drought and extreme cold or warm temperatures, each of which could result in substantial damage to our assets and/or increase our costs, decrease our production, or otherwise impede our ability to operate our business; stock market volatility; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; that the amount of dividends that we pay may be reduced or suspended entirely; that we reduce or suspend the repurchase of shares under our NCIB; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recently filed annual information form. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Petrus has made assumptions regarding: the duration and impact of tariffs that are currently in effect on goods exported from or imported into Canada, and that other than the tariffs that are currently in effect, neither the U.S. nor Canada (i) increases the rate or scope of such tariffs, reenacts tariffs that are currently suspended, or imposes new tariffs, on the import of goods from one country to the other, including on oil and natural gas, and/or (ii) imposes any other form of tax, restriction or prohibition on the import or export of products from one country to the other, including on oil and natural gas; the amount of dividends that we will pay; the number of shares that we will repurchase under our NCIB; future commodity prices and royalty regimes; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future exchange rates; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment and services; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; the effects of inflation on our costs and profitability; future interest rates; and future operating costs. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide investors with a more complete perspective on Petrus' future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Petrus' actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about Petrus' prospective results of operations including, without limitation, that our net debt is expected to decline in the second half of the year and is forecasted to return to our 2025 guidance target of $60 million by year-end, and the percentage of our forecast production for 2025 that is hedged, which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth above. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on FOFI. Petrus' actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these FOFI, or if any of them do so, what benefits Petrus will derive therefrom. Petrus has included the FOFI in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on Petrus' future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

These forward-looking statements and FOFI are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements and FOFI, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

BOE Presentation

The oil and natural gas industry commonly expresses production volumes and reserves on a barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") basis whereby natural gas volumes are converted at the ratio of six thousand cubic feet to one barrel of oil. The intention is to sum oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved measurement of results and comparisons with other industry participants. Petrus uses the 6:1 boe measure which is the approximate energy equivalence of the two commodities at the burner tip. Boe's do not represent an economic value equivalence at the wellhead and therefore may be a misleading measure if used in isolation.

Production and Product Type Information

References to crude oil (or oil), natural gas liquids ("NGLs"), natural gas and average daily production in this document refer to the light and medium crude oil, conventional natural gas, and NGLs product types, as applicable, as defined in National Instrument 51-101 ("NI 51-101"), except as noted below.

NI 51-101 includes condensate within the NGLs product type. The Company has disclosed condensate as combined with crude oil and separately from other NGLs since the price of condensate as compared to other NGLs is currently significantly higher and the Company believes that this crude oil and condensate presentation provides a more accurate description of its operations and results therefrom. Crude oil therefore refers to light oil, medium oil, and condensate. NGLs refers to ethane, propane, butane and pentane combined. Natural gas refers to conventional natural gas.

Dividend Advisory

The Company's future dividends, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain. Any decision to pay dividends on the common shares (including the actual amount, the declaration date, the record date and the payment date in connection therewith) will be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and may depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation the Company's business performance, financial condition, financial requirements, growth plans, expected capital requirements and other conditions existing at such future time including, without limitation, contractual restrictions and satisfaction of the solvency tests imposed on the Company under applicable corporate law. There can be no assurance that the Company will pay dividends in the future.

