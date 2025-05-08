Anzeige
WKN: A3DK8G | ISIN: CA68828E8099 | Ticker-Symbol: 3OZ0
Stuttgart
08.05.25 | 08:12
1,610 Euro
-4,17 % -0,070
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6101,86010:22
08.05.2025 00:42 Uhr
08.05.2025 00:42 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Osisko Development Corp.: Osisko Development Announces Results of Shareholders' Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

MONTREAL, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV, TSXV: ODV) ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held on May 7, 2025. A total of 80,489,188 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 58.9% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting. A summary of the results for the items voted at the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the directors listed as nominees in Osisko Development's Management Information Circular (the "MIC") dated March 26, 2025, was elected to the board of directors of the Company to serve for the ensuing year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, with the following results:

Resolution #1
Name of Nominee		Votes For% Votes ForVotes
Against		% Votes
Against
Sean Roosen71,698,45797.78%1,628,2452.22%
Charles E. Page71,853,65497.99%1,473,0482.01%
Michèle McCarthy71,745,02697.84%1,581,6762.16%
Duncan Middlemiss71,807,49797.93%1,519,2052.07%
David Danziger71,781,34597.89%1,545,3572.11%
Stephen Quin71,670,04897.74%1,656,6542.26%


2. Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the Company's independent auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year, with the following results:

Resolution #2
Name of Auditor		Votes For% Votes ForVotes
Withheld		% Votes
Withheld
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP66,204,15682.27%14,269,90717.73%


3. Approval of the Omnibus Plan

The ordinary resolution to approve the adoption of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan ("Omnibus Plan") as outlined in the MIC dated March 26, 2025, was passed, with the following results:

Resolution #3Votes For% Votes ForVotes
Against		% Votes
Against
Omnibus Plan63,436,27386.51%9,890,42913.49%

The ordinary resolutions for the adoption of the Company's existing stock option and restricted share unit plans (together, the "Existing Plans"), as described in the MIC, were not voted on at the Meeting as the resolution for the Omnibus Plan was approved, which supersedes the Existing Plans.

ABOUT OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP.

Osisko Development Corp. is a North American gold development company focused on past-producing mining camps located in mining friendly jurisdictions with district scale potential. The Company's objective is to become an intermediate gold producer by advancing its flagship permitted 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project, located in central B.C., Canada. Its project pipeline is complemented by the Tintic Project in the historic East Tintic mining district in Utah, U.S.A., and the San Antonio Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico-brownfield properties with significant exploration potential, extensive historical mining data, access to existing infrastructure and skilled labour. The Company's strategy is to develop attractive, long-life, socially and environmentally responsible mining assets, while minimizing exposure to development risk and growing mineral resources.

For further information, visit our website at www.osiskodev.com or contact:

Sean RoosenPhilip Rabenok
Chairman and CEOVice President, Investor Relations
Email: sroosen@osiskodev.comEmail: prabenok@osiskodev.com
Tel: +1 (514) 940-0685Tel: +1 (437) 423-3644


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
