Zelluna ASA Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides General Business Update

Oslo, Norway, 8 May 2025 - Zelluna (OSE: ZLNA), a company pioneering allogeneic 'off the shelf' T Cell Receptor based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cells for the treatment of cancer, announces its first quarter 2025 results today.

First Quarter 2025 Business Update

Highlights

On 3 March 2025, Zelluna ASA announced the successful completion of a business combination between Ultimovacs ASA and Zelluna Immunotherapy AS, as well as a private placement resulting in gross proceeds of MNOK 51.7 at a subscription price of NOK 2.60 per Offer Share. These contemplated transactions were initially announced on 17 December 2024. All conditions for completion of the business combination were met, including confirmation by Euronext Oslo Børs that the requirements for the continued listing were met, as well as approval of the Prospectus and regulatory clearances. The name change from Ultimovacs ASA to Zelluna ASA was registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, and the ticker code of the Company was changed from "ULTI" to "ZLNA".

On 22 April 2025, Zelluna reported that it has successfully developed, scaled and automated its proprietary manufacturing process for its TCR-NK cell therapies. This milestone represents a major advancement in the Company's preparation for clinical entry to provide life-changing, innovative treatments for patients battling cancer. The proprietary manufacturing process is applicable to any product emerging from the Company's pipeline which means any TCR-NK product can be plugged into the established manufacturing process strengthening Zelluna's dominance of the TCR-NK therapeutic field. Based on the established manufacturing process, hundreds of doses could be produced from a single manufacturing batch highlighting scalability and low cost of goods potential.

Financial update

Total operating expenses amounted to MNOK 22.2 in Q1 2025.

in Q1 2025. Net negative cash flow from operations was MNOK 36.0 in Q1 2025. Proceeds from issuance of equity was MNOK 51.7, and net cash acquired in the business combination was MNOK 92.3, resulting in a net increase in cash and cash equivalents, not including currency effects, of MNOK 108.0 during Q1 2025. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to MNOK 135.3 as per March 31, 2025.

About Zelluna ASA

Zelluna's mission is to deliver transformative treatments with the capacity to cure advanced solid cancers, in a safe and cost-efficient manner, to patients on a global scale. The Company aims to do this by combining the most powerful elements of the immune system through pioneering the development of "off the shelf" T cell receptor (TCR) guided natural killer (NK) cell therapies (TCR-NK). The TCR-NK platform offers a unique mechanism of action with broad cancer detection capability to overcome the diversity of tumours and will be used "off the shelf" to overcome scaling limitations of current cell therapies. The lead program is a world's first MAGE-A4 targeting "off the shelf" TCR-NK for the treatment of various solid cancers; a pipeline of earlier products follows. The Company is led by a management team of biotech entrepreneurs with deep experience in discovery through clinical development of TCR and cell-based therapies including marketed products.

