Novonesis (Novozymes A/S): Interim report Q1 2025

Strong start to the year and confirmed full-year outlook
Ester Baiget, President & CEO: "We delivered strong sales growth and earnings in the first quarter, with all four sales areas showing double-digit growth. Growth was driven by strong innovation especially in emerging markets, and with a continued broad pull for our solutions in developed markets. Synergies are materializing as expected and we are confirming the full-year outlook. We continue to see solid demand across the business, and our regional presence and resilient global setup enable us to respond with agility in these dynamic times".
- Strong organic sales growth of 11% including ~1pp from price. All sales areas with double-digit organic sales growth. Emerging markets organic sales growth at 15% and developed markets at 9%.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin at 38.3%, up by 310bps.
- Adjusted net profit increased by 27%.
- NIBD/EBITDA at 1.1x.
- Announcement on February 11 to acquire dsm-firmenich's part of the feed enzyme alliance at a EUR 1.5bn cash consideration, expected to close in the second quarter.
- Andrew Taylor announced on April 22 as new EVP Food & Beverages, joining the company no later than September 1, 2025.
- 2025 outlook maintained: 5-8% organic sales growth (6-9% excluding the exit from certain countries) and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 37-38% despite current currency headwinds.
Please read the full announcement in PDF:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c6ac7046-46da-4434-8258-fde4c07644c4
