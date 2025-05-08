Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JP9Y | ISIN: DK0060336014 | Ticker-Symbol: NZM2
Tradegate
08.05.25 | 09:59
59,30 Euro
+2,95 % +1,70
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVONESIS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVONESIS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,3659,4610:26
59,3459,4810:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2025 08:00 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novonesis (Novozymes A/S): Interim report Q1 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Strong start to the year and confirmed full-year outlook

Ester Baiget, President & CEO: "We delivered strong sales growth and earnings in the first quarter, with all four sales areas showing double-digit growth. Growth was driven by strong innovation especially in emerging markets, and with a continued broad pull for our solutions in developed markets. Synergies are materializing as expected and we are confirming the full-year outlook. We continue to see solid demand across the business, and our regional presence and resilient global setup enable us to respond with agility in these dynamic times".

  • Strong organic sales growth of 11% including ~1pp from price. All sales areas with double-digit organic sales growth. Emerging markets organic sales growth at 15% and developed markets at 9%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin at 38.3%, up by 310bps.
  • Adjusted net profit increased by 27%.
  • NIBD/EBITDA at 1.1x.
  • Announcement on February 11 to acquire dsm-firmenich's part of the feed enzyme alliance at a EUR 1.5bn cash consideration, expected to close in the second quarter.
  • Andrew Taylor announced on April 22 as new EVP Food & Beverages, joining the company no later than September 1, 2025.
  • 2025 outlook maintained: 5-8% organic sales growth (6-9% excluding the exit from certain countries) and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 37-38% despite current currency headwinds.

Please read the full announcement in PDF:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c6ac7046-46da-4434-8258-fde4c07644c4


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.