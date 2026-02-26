

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Novozymes (NVZMF.PK) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR122.8 million, or EUR1.25 per share. This compares with EUR86.2 million, or EUR0.67 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Novozymes reported adjusted earnings of EUR136.4 million or EUR0.30 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to EUR996.6 million from EUR981.4 million last year.



Novozymes earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR122.8 Mln. vs. EUR86.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.25 vs. EUR0.67 last year. -Revenue: EUR996.6 Mln vs. EUR981.4 Mln last year.



