Columbus A/S: Columbus Interim Report Q1 2025

Solid operational performance in Q1 2025

Columbus delivered a solid start to 2025, driven by improved earnings, confirming the robustness of the strategy and business model. Despite a slight decline in revenue of 2%, a 32% improvement in EBITDA was achieved, significantly strengthening profitability and increasing the EBITDA margin to 10.7% compared to 7.9% in Q1 2024, adjusted for the extraordinary gain of DKK 20m from the M3CS legal case. Overall, a satisfactory start to the year.

"Despite global uncertainty, Q1 2025 reflects steady execution - confirming that our strategy supports both resilience and improved profitability." CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen.

Q1 2025 highlights

Revenue declined by 2%, amounting to DKK 434m.

EBITDA amounted to DKK 46m, up 32% compared with the adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2024.

EBITDA margin was 10.7%, compared to 7.9% in Q1 2024 when adjusted for the M3CS legal case.

Efficiency of 62% in Q1 2025, compared to 62% in Q1 2024.

Consistent solid cash flow achieved with DKK 17m from operating activities.

Service revenue split on Business Lines

DKK '000 Q1 2025 Q1 2024 ?% Dynamics 365 253,059 257,433 -2% M3 84,814 93,074 -9% Digital Commerce 47,242 53,379 -11% Data & AI 23,950 18,707 28% Other Local Business 4,958 6,249 -21% Total sale of services 414,023 428,842 -3% Total sale of products 19,932 15,398 29% Total net revenue 433,955 444,240 -2%

Service revenue split on Market Units

DKK '000 Q1 2025 Q1 2024 ?% Sweden 130,943 147,946 -11% Denmark 102,318 108,318 -6% Norway 54,217 66,115 -18% UK 88,369 75,534 17% US 29,336 19,555 50% Other 8,575 10,104 -15% GDC 265 1,270 -79% Total sale of services 414,023 428,842 -3% Total sale of products 19,932 15,398 29% Total net revenue 433,955 444,240 -2%

Outlook for 2025

Based on the financial performance in Q1 2025 and the current order book and pipeline forecast, we maintain our full year guidance for 2025, as announced in Company release no. 1/2025 of 17 January 2025:

Organic revenue growth of 7-9%

EBITDA margin of 10-12%

Live webcast and conference call

Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 8 May 2025 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and CFO Brian Iversen.

Webcast: Please log in to the webcast via Columbus' investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Conference call:

1. Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.

2. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialling the nearest dial in number.

Online Registration to the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4a2761164a604663a705eed93a1f9f7c

Live presentation on 12 May 2025

HC Andersen Capital will host a live presentation of Q1 2025 results on 12 May 2025 at 11:00 CET. Presenters from Columbus A/S will be CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and CFO Brian Iversen.

You can already now submit questions and sign up for the event via this link: https://www.inderes.dk/videos/columbus-q1-2025-report-presentation

A recording of the presentation will be available via the same link.

