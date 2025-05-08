COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) reported that its first quarter profit of the company's share climbed to US$1.162 billion from US$177 million in the prior year.Profit before financial items (EBIT) surged to US$1.253 billion from last year's US$177 million, primarily driven by Ocean with strong contributions from Logistics & Services and Terminals.Underlying profit was US$1.152 billion up from US$210 million in the previous year.Revenue for the quarter grew to US$13.321 billion from US$12.355 billion last year.A.P. Moller - Maersk maintained its full-year 2025 guidance of underlying EBITDA of US$6 billion -US$9 billion, underlying EBIT of US$0-$3 billion and free cash flow of at least negative US$3.0 billion. The global container market volume growth has been revised to -1% to 4% given the increased macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. Maersk expects to grow in line with the market.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX