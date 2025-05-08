OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial output decreased in March after recovering in the previous month, data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-over-month in March, reversing a 1.4 percent increase in February.The contraction was mainly driven by a 5.1 percent decline in the utility sector production. The output produced in the extraction and related services and manufacturing sector remained stagnant compared to last month.Among main industrial groupings, energy goods output fell 0.6 percent, and that of intermediate goods dropped by 0.1 percent.On an annual basis, industrial production decline deepened to 3.2 percent in March from 0.1 percent in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX