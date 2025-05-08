TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nikon Corp. (NINOF.PK) released a profit for full year that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at JPY6.123 billion, or JPY17.77 per share. This compares with JPY32.570 billion, or JPY93.53 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to JPY715.285 billion from JPY717.245 billion last year.Nikon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: JPY6.123 Bln. vs. JPY32.570 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY17.77 vs. JPY93.53 last year. -Revenue: JPY715.285 Bln vs. JPY717.245 Bln last year.Looking ahead, for the first half and full year, Nikon expects a rise in net profit and a decline in revenue.For the six-month period to September 30, or the first half, the company expects a net profit of JPY 3.500 billion with a year-on-year growth of 18.1%. Basic income per share is anticipated to be at JPY 10.64.The company anticipates operating income of JPY 3 billion, a fall of 48.4% from the same period last year, while revenue is projected to be JPY 322 billion, with a year-over-year decline of 3.2%.For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Nikon anticipates a net profit of JPY 30 billion with a year-on-year growth of 390%. The company projects basic earnings per share to be JPY 91.23 with operating income of JPY 36 billion. Annual revenue is anticipated to be JPY 710 billion, a decline of 0.7% year-over-year .For the full year to March 31, 2026, the company aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 50, unchanged from last year's JPY 50.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX