WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L), an energy company, announced that it reaffirmed 2025 full year adjusted operating profit guidance ranges and the plans to increase the full year 2025 dividend per share to 5.5 pence.Centrica said it will hold its Annual General Meeting today at 10.30am at The Edwardian Manchester, Free Trade Hall, Peter Street, Manchester, M2 5GP. Ahead of the Company's 2025 Interim Results, which will be released on the 24 July 2025, the Company provides the update on its trading performance.Centrica Energy is currently expected to be towards the bottom of its medium-term sustainable adjusted operating profit range for the year, with profitability heavily weighted to the second half.Centrica Energy Storage+ 2025 adjusted operating loss is now expected to be at the higher end of the indicated range of 50 million pounds - 100 million pounds.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX