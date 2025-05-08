AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer spending increased for the ninth straight month in March, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.Household consumption rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in March, though slower than the 2.2 percent growth in February.Consumers spent 1.8 percent more on food and luxury goods, and they also consumed 1.5 percent more durable goods compared to last year. They also purchased 0.9 percent more services in March.According to the CBS Consumption Radar, the circumstances for consumption were less favorable in April than in March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX