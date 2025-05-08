Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is collaborating with companies across the integrated SIM (iSIM) value chain to simplify and accelerate iSIM adoption. Quectel, together with Giesecke Devrient (G+D) and Vodafone IoT, have collaborated to streamline iSIM processes, create more tightly integrated market offerings and accelerate iSIM adoption in the manufacturing process.

iSIM offers significant operational cost and flexibility advantages to organisations and as a result, its adoption is significantly increasing. Analyst firm, Juniper Research, estimates that the number of iSIMs installed in connected devices globally will increase from 800,000 in 2024 to more than 10 million by 20261. This prediction covers the introductory phase of the technology, with the firm estimating that the number of iSIM connections will grow to 210 million by 2028 when take-up of the technology becomes more widespread.

The iSIM is set to transform IoT by offering a future-proof, tamper-resistant solution that is adaptable with new network technologies. Despite its advantages, some device manufacturers have faced challenges integrating iSIM due to having to contract with multiple network providers to ensure devices are compatible in individual countries and regions.

By combining the capabilities of Quectel, Vodafone IoT, and Giesecke+Devrient, the iSIM adoption process is significantly simplified creating a unified, streamlined iSIM solution that automatically connects in over 180 countries worldwide using Vodafone's extensive global IoT network. For large scale IoT deployments, this can result in significant cost savings as engineers are not needed to set up or manually configure devices.

"By working together to deliver iSIM we are breaking down the barriers to mass-scale adoption and helping to smooth the path to iSIM for customers across the globe," commented Dominik Hierl, SVP Sales EMEA, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "We see iSIM as a transformative innovation that will reduce costs, accelerate time to market and limit friction and management burdens across IoT. iSIM enablement is a further foundational capability for Quectel as we help customers build a smarter world."

"At G+D we recognize the important role iSIM will play and have already been at the forefront of other iSIM firsts in the world of connectivity and IoT. As such we're always excited to partner with other like-minded experts to take solutions in this market to the next level," said BeeGek Lim, Head of Business Line Digital Offerings at G+D.

Substantial savings can be made by organisations who use iSIMs because they lower the bill of materials (BOM) cost by removing the need for traditional SIM cards. In addition, by adding iSIM to chipsets or modules, the number of components required can be reduced, with fewer vendors involved thereby reducing the overall complexity of production and size of the device.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 5,600 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules as well as antennas and services.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

About Giesecke+Devrient

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) is a global SecurityTech company headquartered in Munich, Germany. G+D makes the lives of billions of people more secure. The company shapes trust in the digital age, with built-in security technology in three segments: Digital Security, Financial Platforms and Currency Technology.

G+D was founded in 1852 and today has a workforce of more than 14,000 employees. In the fiscal year 2023, the company generated a turnover of 3 billion euros. G+D is represented by 123 subsidiaries and joint ventures in 40 countries. Further information: www.gi-de.com.

About Vodafone IoT

Vodafone IoT is a global leader in managed IoT connectivity services. With over 200 million devices connected across more than 180 countries, we provide businesses with reliable and secure IoT solutions, enabling them to effectively manage, monitor, and operate their IoT devices.

Our extensive network partnerships, spanning over 760 networks worldwide, allows us to deliver global IoT solutions that empower businesses to digitalise, transform and maximise the benefits of IoT.

By adopting IoT, businesses can benefit from smarter resource management, reducing emissions, and enhancing operational efficiency helping them to operate more sustainably.

For more information, please visit Vodafone IOT, follow us on X at @VodafoneIoT or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafoneIoT.

