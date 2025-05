LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbones Group Plc (RAT.L), an investment management company, Thursday said its funds under management and administration or FUMA declined 4.7% to 104.052 billion pounds as at the end of the first quarter from 109.164 billion in the previous quarter.Operating income for the first quarter was 220.1 million pounds, slightly lower than 223.6 million pounds last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX