CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.The U.S. dollar rose to a 1-week high of 1.1271 against the euro and a 2-day high of 1.3267 against the pound, from early lows of 1.1336 and 1.3357, respectively.Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to 3-day highs of 144.49 and 0.8292 from early lows of 143.45 and 0.8224, respectively.Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback climbed to 6-day highs of 0.6403 and 0.5918 from early lows of 0.6465 and 0.5975, respectively.The greenback advanced to a 10-day high of 1.3883 against the Canadian dollar, from an early low of 1.3813.If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.09 against the euro, 1.31 against the pound, 145.00 against the yen, 0.84 against the franc, 0.62 against the aussie, 0.56 against the kiwi and 1.40 against the loonie.