Midsona AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in Midsona AB (publ)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Midsona AB was held in Malmö on 7 May 2025. All resolutions were adopted in accordance with the proposals presented by the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee.

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet for the company and the group for the financial year 2024 and to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer from liability for the administration of the company during the financial year 2024.

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the AGM resolved on a dividend of SEK 0.20 per share. The record date for the dividend was set at May 9, 2025, and payment through Euroclear Sweden AB is expected to be made on May 14, 2025.

The AGM resolved to re-elect Patrik Andersson, Tomas Bergendahl, Anna-Karin Falk, Sandra Kottenauer, Jari Latvanen, Anders Svensson and Johan Wester as members of the Board of Directors until the end of the next AGM. Patrik Andersson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. Deloitte AB was re-elected as the company's auditor, with authorised public accountant Jeanette Roosberg as auditor in charge.

Fees to the Board of Directors and the auditor were determined in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, with auditor's fees to be paid according to approved invoices.

The AGM approved new guidelines for remuneration to senior executives and approved the Board's remuneration report for the financial year 2024.

Furthermore, the AGM resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions until the next AGM, resolve on issues of new shares corresponding to a maximum of ten percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the company at the time of the notice to the AGM, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights.

The complete resolutions of the AGM are available on the company's website www.midsona.com.

