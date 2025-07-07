Midsona AB: Fire at Midsona's production plant in Castellcir, Spain

Early Monday morning, Midsona experienced a fire at its production plant for plant-based protein alternatives in Castellcir, Spain.

Thanks to swift action from the on-site personnel well as the local fire authorities the fire was contained to a section of the production site, but this section sustained material damages and will be out of commission for an extended period of time. This section of the production plant produces goods with a sales value of approximately SEK 75 million on an annual basis. "No one was hurt by the fire, which is ultimately the most important thing, and we are now working intensely to secure normal operations in the parts of the site which were not directly impacted by the fire in order to secure continued delivery of these products to our customers" says Henrik Hjalmarsson President & CEO at Midsona. An investigation into the cause and spread of the fire as well as the more detailed damages has started.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Henrik Hjalmarsson, President and CEO

Mobile: +46 768 46 20 46

E-mail: henrik.hjalmarsson@midsona.com

Max Bokander, CFO

Mobile: +46 708 65 13 64

E-mail: max.bokander@midsona.com

ABOUT MIDSONA

Midsona develops and markets strong brands within health and well-being, with products that help people live a healthier and more sustainable life, with an increased understanding of the origin of the raw material and with transparency as to the content. The Midsona share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information www.midsona.com.

This information is information that Midsona is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-07 11:30 CEST.