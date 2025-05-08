Anzeige
Active Biotech AB: Active Biotech Interim Report Q1 2025

Finanznachrichten News

FIRST QUARTER IN BRIEF

  • US Patent Office granted Active Biotech's patent application for laquinimod in eye disorders (January 28)
  • Active Biotech announced that the first patient was enrolled in the European clinical study of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis (February 24)
  • Active Biotech announced that the first patient was dosed in the phase II study of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis in the US (March 10)

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

  • Active Biotech reported positive top-line results from the LION study on ocular absorption and distribution of laquinimod in the eye (May 5)

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

SEK MJan-MarFull year

202520242024
Net sales---
Operating profit/loss-11.2-10.7-39.8
Profit/loss after tax-11.0-10.5-39.4
Earnings per share (SEK)-0.01-0.03-0.09
Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)26.225.427.4

The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com
The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person below, for public disclosure on 2025-05-08 at 08:30 CEST.
Active Biotech AB (Corp. reg. no. 556223-9227) / Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund / +46 46 19 20 00

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com
Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that develops first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio, of which tasquinimod and laquinimod are wholly owned small molecule immunomodulators with a mode of action that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function. The projects are in clinical development for hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. The company's core focus is on the development of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, where clinical proof-of-concept studies has been initiated. A clinical Phase Ib/IIa study in multiple myeloma is being concluded. Laquinimod is in clinical development for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis. A clinical phase I program with a topical ophthalmic formulation has been performed to support phase II development together with a partner. The third pipeline project is naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, which is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

