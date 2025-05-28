Active Biotech AB: Annual General Meeting of Active Biotech AB

The Annual General Meeting of Active Biotech was held on May 28, 2025. The following main resolutions were passed.

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, it was resolved that no dividend would be paid for the financial year 2024, and that the Company's accumulated loss shall be carried forward.

The members of the Board and the CEO were discharged from liability with respect to their management of the Company for 2024.

In accordance with the Election Committee's proposal, the Board members Michael Shalmi, Uli Hacksell, Peter Thelin, Axel Glasmacher and Aleksandar Danilovski were re-elected. Michael Shalmi was re-elected Chairman of the Board and Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as auditor.

In accordance with the Election Committee's proposal, the Meeting resolved that fees payable to the Board shall unchanged amount to SEK 500,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 200,000 to each of the other Board members who are not employed by the Company. Furthermore, the Meeting resolved that a member of the Board who performs work for the Company outside the scope of the Board work may also receive remuneration on market terms for such work performed.

The Meeting approved the Board's remuneration report.

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Election Committee's proposal, that the Election Committee shall be composed of the Chairman of the Board and one member appointed by each of the three largest shareholders of the Company based on the ownership structure at the end of September 2025.

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Meeting finally resolved to authorize the Board to, for a period that does not extend past the date of the next Annual General Meeting, with or without pre-emptive rights for the shareholders, resolve on the issue of new shares and/or convertibles, corresponding to not more than 30 percent of the total number of shares in the Company after utilization of the authorization.

About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that develops first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio, of which tasquinimod and laquinimod are wholly owned small molecule immunomodulators with a mode of action that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function. The projects are in clinical development for hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. The company's core focus is on the development of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, where clinical proof-of-concept studies have been initiated. A clinical Phase Ib/IIa study in multiple myeloma is being concluded. Laquinimod is in clinical development for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis. A clinical phase I program with a topical ophthalmic formulation has been performed to support phase II development together with a partner. The third pipeline project is naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, which is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.