Active Biotech AB: Active Biotech's patent related to a pharmaceutical formulation of tasquinimod will be granted in the US

Lund, November 25, 2025, Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) today announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a notification that the company's patent application related to a pharmaceutical formulation containing tasquinimod will be granted on 2 December 2025 under the patent number 12,485,095. The patent will provide protection and market exclusivity until 2042.

"This patent marks an important step in our strategy to optimize the global multi-layer protection for tasquinimod. In addition, tasquinimod is covered by multiple patents and patent applications mainly for medical use in relevant indications and has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA for the treatment of myelofibrosis and multiple myeloma," said Active Biotech's CEO Helén Tuvesson.

The patent application relates to a pharmaceutical formulation of tasquinimod with a high oral bioavailability.

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com

Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that develops first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio, of which tasquinimod and laquinimod are wholly owned small molecule immunomodulators with a mode of action that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function. The projects are in clinical development for hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. The company's core focus is on the development of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, where clinical proof-of-concept studies have been initiated. A clinical Phase Ib/IIa study in multiple myeloma has been concluded. Laquinimod is in clinical development for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis. A clinical phase I program with a topical ophthalmic formulation has been performed to support phase II development together with a partner. The third pipeline project is naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, which is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

About tasquinimod

Tasquinimod is an orally active small molecule immunomodulator with a novel mode of action, blocking tumor supporting pathways in the bone marrow microenvironment. Tasquinimod is being developed as a new immunomodulatory treatment for hematological malignances. Tasquinimod has previously been studied as an anti-cancer agent in patients with solid cancers, including a phase III randomized trial in patients with metastatic prostate cancer. The tolerability of tasquinimod is well-characterized based on these previous experiences. Tasquinimod has demonstrated a clear therapeutic potential in preclinical models of multiple myeloma, when used as a single agent and in combination with standard multiple myeloma therapy. A clinical Phase Ib/IIa study with tasquinimod in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma has been concluded. Tasquinimod ameliorates disease development in preclinical models for myelofibrosis. Clinical proof-of-concept studies have been initiated in Europe and in the US.