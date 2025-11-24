Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ACTI TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027076894 Order book ID: 437355 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ACTI BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027076902 Order book ID: 437354 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from November 25, 2025, the subscription rights of Active Biotech AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 04, 2025.With effect from November 25, 2025, the paid subscription shares in Active Biotech AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 23, 2025.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB