With effect from November 25, 2025, the subscription rights of Active Biotech AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 04, 2025.
With effect from November 25, 2025, the paid subscription shares in Active Biotech AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 23, 2025.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|ACTI TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0027076894
|Order book ID:
|437355
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|ACTI BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0027076902
|Order book ID:
|437354
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
