Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
WKN: A0BLFX | ISIN: SE0001137985 | Ticker-Symbol: BTPC
Frankfurt
12.02.26 | 08:04
0,003 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 08:30 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Active Biotech AB: Active Biotech Year End Report 2025

FOURTH QUARTER IN BRIEF

  • Active Biotech announced a fully secured rights issue, subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting, of approximately SEK 70 million before transaction costs (October 17)
  • Active Biotech announced that preclinical data of tasquinimod in combination with T cell activation will be presented at ASH 2025 (November 3)
  • Active Biotech announced that positive preclinical tasquinimod data in myelofibrosis has been published in Blood Advances (November 24).
  • Active Biotech announced that a patent related to a pharmaceutical formulation of tasquinimod will be granted in the United States (November 25).
  • Active Biotech disclosed the outcome of the rights issue (December 10).

OTHER SIGNIFICANT EVENTS JAN-DEC 2025

  • US Patent Office granted Active Biotech's patent application for laquinimod in eye disorders (January 28).
  • Active Biotech announced that the first patient was enrolled in the European clinical study of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis (February 24).
  • Active Biotech announced that the first patient was dosed in the phase II study of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis in the US (March 10).
  • Active Biotech reported positive top-line results from the LION study on ocular absorption and distribution of laquinimod in the eye (May 5).
  • Active Biotech reported study results with tasquinimod in heavily pre-treated patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma (May 23).

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

  • Active Biotech receives positive feedback on its clinical study with tasquinimod in myelofibrosis (February 10, 2026)

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

SEK MOct-DecJan-Dec

2025 20242025 2024
Net sales----
Operating profit/loss-9.1-10.3-37.6-39.8
Profit/loss after tax-9.1-10.2-37.3-39.4
Earnings per share (SEK)-0.01-0.02-0.03-0.09
Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)

65.127.4

The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com
The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person below, for public disclosure on 2026-02-12 at 08:30 CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com
Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that develops first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. The company's core focus is on the development of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, where clinical proof-of-concept studies have been initiated. Laquinimod is in development for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis. A clinical phase I program with a topical ophthalmic formulation has been performed to support phase II development together with a partner. Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

