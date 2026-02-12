Active Biotech AB: Active Biotech Year End Report 2025

FOURTH QUARTER IN BRIEF

Active Biotech announced a fully secured rights issue, subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting, of approximately SEK 70 million before transaction costs (October 17)

Active Biotech announced that preclinical data of tasquinimod in combination with T cell activation will be presented at ASH 2025 (November 3)

Active Biotech announced that positive preclinical tasquinimod data in myelofibrosis has been published in Blood Advances (November 24).

Active Biotech announced that a patent related to a pharmaceutical formulation of tasquinimod will be granted in the United States (November 25).

Active Biotech disclosed the outcome of the rights issue (December 10).

OTHER SIGNIFICANT EVENTS JAN-DEC 2025

US Patent Office granted Active Biotech's patent application for laquinimod in eye disorders (January 28).

Active Biotech announced that the first patient was enrolled in the European clinical study of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis (February 24).

Active Biotech announced that the first patient was dosed in the phase II study of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis in the US (March 10).

Active Biotech reported positive top-line results from the LION study on ocular absorption and distribution of laquinimod in the eye (May 5).

Active Biotech reported study results with tasquinimod in heavily pre-treated patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma (May 23).

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

Active Biotech receives positive feedback on its clinical study with tasquinimod in myelofibrosis (February 10, 2026)

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

SEK M Oct-Dec Jan-Dec

2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales - - - - Operating profit/loss -9.1 -10.3 -37.6 -39.8 Profit/loss after tax -9.1 -10.2 -37.3 -39.4 Earnings per share (SEK) -0.01 -0.02 -0.03 -0.09 Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)



65.1 27.4

About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that develops first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. The company's core focus is on the development of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, where clinical proof-of-concept studies have been initiated. Laquinimod is in development for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis. A clinical phase I program with a topical ophthalmic formulation has been performed to support phase II development together with a partner. Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.