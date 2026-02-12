Active Biotech AB: Active Biotech Year End Report 2025

FOURTH QUARTER IN BRIEF
- Active Biotech announced a fully secured rights issue, subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting, of approximately SEK 70 million before transaction costs (October 17)
- Active Biotech announced that preclinical data of tasquinimod in combination with T cell activation will be presented at ASH 2025 (November 3)
- Active Biotech announced that positive preclinical tasquinimod data in myelofibrosis has been published in Blood Advances (November 24).
- Active Biotech announced that a patent related to a pharmaceutical formulation of tasquinimod will be granted in the United States (November 25).
- Active Biotech disclosed the outcome of the rights issue (December 10).
OTHER SIGNIFICANT EVENTS JAN-DEC 2025
- US Patent Office granted Active Biotech's patent application for laquinimod in eye disorders (January 28).
- Active Biotech announced that the first patient was enrolled in the European clinical study of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis (February 24).
- Active Biotech announced that the first patient was dosed in the phase II study of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis in the US (March 10).
- Active Biotech reported positive top-line results from the LION study on ocular absorption and distribution of laquinimod in the eye (May 5).
- Active Biotech reported study results with tasquinimod in heavily pre-treated patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma (May 23).
EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD
- Active Biotech receives positive feedback on its clinical study with tasquinimod in myelofibrosis (February 10, 2026)
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
|SEK M
|Oct-Dec
|Jan-Dec
|2025 2024
|2025 2024
|Net sales
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Operating profit/loss
|-9.1
|-10.3
|-37.6
|-39.8
|Profit/loss after tax
|-9.1
|-10.2
|-37.3
|-39.4
|Earnings per share (SEK)
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.09
|Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)
|65.1
|27.4
The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person below, for public disclosure on 2026-02-12 at 08:30 CEST.
For further information, please contact:
Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com
Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com
About Active Biotech
Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that develops first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. The company's core focus is on the development of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, where clinical proof-of-concept studies have been initiated. Laquinimod is in development for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis. A clinical phase I program with a topical ophthalmic formulation has been performed to support phase II development together with a partner. Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.