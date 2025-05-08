Sivers Semiconductors AB: Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ), publishes Interim Report Q1, January - March 2025

A strong start to 2025 - A solid foundation for execution

Kista, Sweden - 8 May 2025 - Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO:SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies today announced strong Q1 2025 results, continuing to build momentum in focus markets of AI datacenters and SATCOM and increasing traction with key customers and eco-system partners.



Financial Highlights:

Q1 2025 revenue totaled SEK 78.5 m, up from SEK 56.1 m in Q1 2024, reflecting a 40% increase

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 65% year-over-year to SEK -2.6 m, mainly related to sales mix in NRE business and increased product sales

Strategic and Operational Highlights

Customer interest and opportunity pipeline increasing in our focus markets as evidenced by a strong showing at major industry events (MWC, SATShow and OFC 2025)

Substantial growth in product revenues continue to advance our transformation towards a products business. Increased focus on project execution excellence helps drive more engagements towards product introduction and shipments

Wireless portfolio and mmWave SAM expansion with new Antenna Arrays and Digitizers to complement RF beamformers

Photonics go-to-market partnership with O-Net introduces standard configurations designed to address and reach a broader customer base

Fabless model for both Photonics and Wireless businesses with the announcement of the WIN Semiconductors partnership alongside Global Foundries

Positive industry response to asset-lite manufacturing strategy

Expanded distribution reach with Nisko partnership in Israel, which is a key innovation zone in Europe and a strong pipeline for defense opportunities

U.S. analyst coverage initiated by Northland Capital affirms strong capital markets interest in Sivers technology and business prospects

Finalized negotiations with a lender on debt financing as we continue to optimize our long-term capital structure



"Our strong Q1 2025 revenues build on the new baseline we set in Q4 2025. We are expanding our product revenues and our portfolio offerings to our focus markets of AI datacenters and SATCOM while also bringing critical leadership personnel on board. We are receiving excellent recognition from the eco-system through increased customer interest and an expanding opportunity pipeline. We continue to streamline our CAPEX spend with strategic production partnerships as we focus on becoming a critical, reliable partner for production at scale. I am pleased with the team stepping up to the challenge and staying focused on the transformational growth journey at Sivers."



This disclosure contains information that Sivers Semiconductors is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out, on 8 May 2025 at 08:00 CET.

About Sivers Semiconductors We are Critical Enablers of a Greener Data Economy with Energy Ef?cient Photonics & Wireless Solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Data Centers, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. Visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST).